HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 846,500 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the October 31st total of 944,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HireRight Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:HRT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 290,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,852. HireRight has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.45 million.

HRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HireRight has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 78,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $737,301.73. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,274,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,886,677.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,343,410 shares of company stock worth $14,784,339.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HireRight by 1,111.2% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,452 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of HireRight by 3.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,492,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,425,000 after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the 2nd quarter worth about $797,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

