Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the October 31st total of 379,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hoshizaki Price Performance

Hoshizaki stock remained flat at $64.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Hoshizaki has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average of $57.29.

Get Hoshizaki alerts:

About Hoshizaki

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer, and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Hoshizaki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoshizaki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.