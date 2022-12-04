Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wolfe Research from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HBAN. Stephens cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,706,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,210,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,557 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

