Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

H has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

H opened at $99.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.72 and a 200 day moving average of $86.17. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $3,925,855.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 436,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,509,109.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

