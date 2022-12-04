Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. YETI accounts for 0.0% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in YETI were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 3,654.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YETI traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.99. 1,319,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,454. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average of $40.36. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $94.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.34.

YETI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on YETI to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on YETI to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

