Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Invests $57.47 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,336,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,472,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 3.4% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.31% of Palantir Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,855,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,430,286.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,855,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,430,286.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,341 shares of company stock worth $1,941,056. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.66. 18,794,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,268,536. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $20.15.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

