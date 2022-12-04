HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Short Interest Up 12.9% in November

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the October 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Arctis Global Llc purchased 1,157,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $995,830.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,920,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,930.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bock Serge De sold 29,025 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $33,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Arctis Global Llc acquired 1,157,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $995,830.98. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,920,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,930.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HyreCar

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in HyreCar during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HyreCar by 100.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in HyreCar during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in HyreCar by 33.3% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 1,458.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 322,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Stock Up 2.8 %

HyreCar Company Profile

NASDAQ:HYRE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.59. 58,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,708. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.16. HyreCar has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85.

HyreCar Inc operates a car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. The company sourcing vehicles from individual owners, as well as commercial owners of vehicles including car dealerships and fleet owners. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

