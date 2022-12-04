Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Short Interest Down 9.0% in November

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the October 31st total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.
Hyundai Motor Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of HYMTF stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.02. The company had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.97. Hyundai Motor has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $43.00.
About Hyundai Motor
