Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.70

Shares of Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and traded as high as $21.60. Indivior shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 710 shares traded.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Indivior from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.
Indivior Trading Down 1.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Indivior Company Profile
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
