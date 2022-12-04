Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.75

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and traded as high as $12.58. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 797 shares trading hands.

INGXF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.86%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -305.56%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

