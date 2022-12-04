Insider Buying: Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) CEO Acquires $18,259.78 in Stock

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Rating) CEO Jack Kendrick Heilbron purchased 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.37 per share, for a total transaction of $18,259.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,300 shares in the company, valued at $42,251. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Jack Kendrick Heilbron purchased 906 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $16,806.30.

Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1953 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.74%.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

