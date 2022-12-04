Insider Buying: Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) CEO Acquires $18,259.78 in Stock

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Rating) CEO Jack Kendrick Heilbron purchased 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.37 per share, for a total transaction of $18,259.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,300 shares in the company, valued at $42,251. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jack Kendrick Heilbron also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 29th, Jack Kendrick Heilbron purchased 906 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $16,806.30.
Presidio Property Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.32.
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.
