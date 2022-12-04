Insider Selling: Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Director Sells $38,000.00 in Stock

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) Director Robert C. Koski sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,576,483 shares in the company, valued at $299,531.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Shares of OGEN stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.05. Oragenics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oragenics by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

