Insider Selling: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Insider Sells $19,503.00 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $19,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,193. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 56,595 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 86,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
