Insider Selling: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Insider Sells $19,503.00 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $19,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,193. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 56,595 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 86,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.