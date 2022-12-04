Insider Selling: TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) CFO Sells $29,388.00 in Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) CFO Craig Shesky sold 36,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $29,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TMC opened at $0.84 on Friday. TMC the metals company Inc. has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $3.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronit Capital LLP lifted its position in TMC the metals by 471.3% in the third quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 1,713,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,413,891 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 7,391.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,182,600 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter worth about $1,050,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TMC the metals by 5,685.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 596,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the first quarter worth approximately $971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

