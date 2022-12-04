Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Purchased by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,118,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,912 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 0.93% of Insmed worth $22,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 38.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 270.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

INSM stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.37. 1,332,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.59. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Insmed to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Insmed to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other Insmed news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $350,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,298.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 11,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $222,874.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $350,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,298.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

