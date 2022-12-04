Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IRRX remained flat at $10.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,491. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRRX. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 553.4% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 653,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 553,350 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,896,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 451,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 101,216 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $893,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

