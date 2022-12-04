InterOcean Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,799,000 after buying an additional 3,690,561 shares during the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,781,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,883 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,841,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,542,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.91 per share, for a total transaction of $89,301,621.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 189,908,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,997,603,319.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OXY. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Shares of OXY opened at $68.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

