InterOcean Capital Group LLC Invests $280,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,944,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,743,278,000 after acquiring an additional 399,898 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,701,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $615,822,000 after acquiring an additional 104,730 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $499,002,000 after acquiring an additional 495,028 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,581,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $469,047,000 after acquiring an additional 59,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $125.78 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $165.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

