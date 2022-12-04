InterOcean Capital Group LLC Invests $329,000 in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 238.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 16,950.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RACE opened at $226.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.99 and its 200-day moving average is $197.06. Ferrari has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $271.95.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.89.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

