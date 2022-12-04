InterOcean Capital Group LLC Invests $355,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 51,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $772,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,170,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,733,000 after buying an additional 152,620 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $1,302,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

NYSE:MO opened at $47.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

