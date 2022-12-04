InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases 323 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $60.58 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $83.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day moving average is $60.49.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

