InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases 529 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $255.74 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $194.56 and a one year high of $256.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.99 and its 200-day moving average is $230.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

