InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,616,000 after purchasing an additional 16,523 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 44,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

Shares of WM stock opened at $169.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

