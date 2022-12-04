InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of FPX opened at $86.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.66. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.09.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

