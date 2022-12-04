Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Stake Boosted by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 129,626 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1,017.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 392,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 357,581 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 248,221 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,562,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after purchasing an additional 112,975 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 35.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 111,083 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter worth $868,000. 21.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VGM opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.0411 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

