IOST Price Tops $0.0086 on Major Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. IOST has a market capitalization of $159.35 million and $3.49 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOST has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One IOST coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009613 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,035.14 or 0.06104695 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.87 or 0.00500541 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars.

