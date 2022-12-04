iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,832 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $26,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 71,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,230,420 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.27. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

