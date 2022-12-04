iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 164,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,949,000 after purchasing an additional 39,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $232.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.37. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

