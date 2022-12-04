Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Issuer Direct Trading Up 3.9 %
NYSEAMERICAN ISDR traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $27.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.50 million, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.78. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $33.06.
Insider Buying and Selling at Issuer Direct
In other news, Director J. Patrick Galleher bought 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $51,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,478. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.05% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Issuer Direct
Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.
