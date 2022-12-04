Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Short Interest Up 7.2% in November

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the October 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on J shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.20.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

J traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $125.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,758. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,587 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,346,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,406,000 after acquiring an additional 258,525 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,814,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,352,000 after acquiring an additional 641,965 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after acquiring an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 32.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,970,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,302,000 after purchasing an additional 723,356 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

