JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the October 31st total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at JBG SMITH Properties

In other news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $717,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,324.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $717,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,324.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $156,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 188.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 886.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Up 0.9 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBGS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:JBGS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 225.01%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

