JOE Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. JOE has a total market capitalization of $61.15 million and $1.77 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JOE has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One JOE token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JOE Token Profile

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

