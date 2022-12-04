Johns Hopkins University Has $130.08 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Johns Hopkins University lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 897,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490,130 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 12.7% of Johns Hopkins University’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Johns Hopkins University owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $130,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 127,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,699,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 120,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,431,000 after purchasing an additional 87,438 shares in the last quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,498,000 after buying an additional 19,748 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,564,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,755. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.01. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

