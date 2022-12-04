Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys 338 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in KLA by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $389.56 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.28.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

