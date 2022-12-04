Johnson Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,220,899,000 after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,066,932,000 after purchasing an additional 184,139 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,968,000 after purchasing an additional 564,607 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,464,000 after purchasing an additional 119,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,117,000 after purchasing an additional 279,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Summit Insights raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $457.67 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.82.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.36 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

