Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Tesla by 269,229.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,738,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,676,072,000 after acquiring an additional 811,900 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 116,334.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 751,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Tesla by 2,437.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 674,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $454,485,000 after acquiring an additional 648,294 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $271.67 to $293.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.43.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $194.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.38 and a 200-day moving average of $245.70. The company has a market cap of $615.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $166.18 and a one year high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total transaction of $7,321,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total transaction of $7,321,912.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,119,001 shares of company stock worth $2,873,474,163 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.