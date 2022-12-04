Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $366,000 Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at $770,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at $367,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 43,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of SCI stock opened at $71.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average is $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $75.11.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $977.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,834.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,513 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

