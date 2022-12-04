Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $903,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,385 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 698,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,192,000 after purchasing an additional 36,323 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.2% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,401,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,799,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.78.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $99.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.88 and its 200-day moving average is $96.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.0548 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

