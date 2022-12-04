Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $936,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,505 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,538,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

