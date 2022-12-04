Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 920 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 174.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 120.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

MU stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.71.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

