Johnson Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 157.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $85.16 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $79.54 and a one year high of $143.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.64.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Argus lowered their price target on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Blackstone from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

