Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 765 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 424,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,557,000 after buying an additional 35,995 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 17.9% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pluribus Labs LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 151.8% in the second quarter. Pluribus Labs LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $374.76 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.18. The company has a market cap of $356.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $347.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.