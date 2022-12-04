Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Short Interest Up 9.8% in November

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Johnson Matthey Stock Performance
JMPLY opened at $53.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.76. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.5086 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.
Johnson Matthey Company Profile
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
