Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Short Interest Up 9.8% in November

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

JMPLY opened at $53.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.76. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.5086 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JMPLY shares. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,110 ($25.24) to GBX 1,900 ($22.73) in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($31.10) to GBX 2,150 ($25.72) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,550 ($30.51) to GBX 2,200 ($26.32) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,110.00.

(Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

