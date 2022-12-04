JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Price Target to €70.00

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €65.00 ($67.01) to €70.00 ($72.16) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HENKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €52.00 ($53.61) to €49.00 ($50.52) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €60.00 ($61.86) to €61.00 ($62.89) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €68.00 ($70.10) to €65.00 ($67.01) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.8 %

HENKY opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.