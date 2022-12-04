JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 4,500 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($53.83) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($53.83) target price on Diageo in a report on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,160 ($49.77) target price on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 4,550 ($54.43) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays set a GBX 5,430 ($64.96) price target on Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,950 ($47.25) target price on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,179.33 ($50.00).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,847 ($46.02) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,692.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,701.88. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,110 ($49.17). The firm has a market cap of £87.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,747.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.53.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 228 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,622 ($43.33) per share, for a total transaction of £8,258.16 ($9,879.36). Insiders purchased a total of 673 shares of company stock worth $2,479,347 over the last quarter.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

