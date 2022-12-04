JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target to $42.00

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AIRC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.13.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $37.67 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 18.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

