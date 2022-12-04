JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Target Price to $223.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $223.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

WDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim raised Workday from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Workday from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Workday to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $170.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.87. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $285.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.89 and its 200-day moving average is $153.60.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Workday announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $816,774.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,927,978.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $816,774.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,927,978.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Workday by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in Workday by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.