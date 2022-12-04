Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7,618.24

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,618.24 ($91.14) and traded as high as GBX 7,800 ($93.31). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 7,740 ($92.59), with a volume of 2,387 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,392.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,618.24. The company has a market cap of £492.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,993.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a GBX 22 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.58%.

In related news, insider Alexander Hambro purchased 10,000 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,550 ($90.32) per share, with a total value of £755,000 ($903,218.09). Insiders purchased 10,004 shares of company stock valued at $75,530,504 over the last quarter.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

