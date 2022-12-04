Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,400 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Crocs comprises approximately 1.7% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Crocs worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 16.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Crocs by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 129,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,161.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $1,005,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,057,161.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 9,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $947,586.36. Following the transaction, the president now owns 145,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,491,023.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,350. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.57.

Shares of CROX stock traded up $4.30 on Friday, hitting $103.99. 1,683,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,783. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.72 and a 200 day moving average of $70.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.96.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

