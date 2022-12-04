Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,049,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,418 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,551,295,000 after buying an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Micron Technology by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,782 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.68. 15,946,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,051,622. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.71. The firm has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

